Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday said that the security forces have achieved decisive control over terrorism in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Addressing the 83rd Raising Day of the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) at Jammu, Union Home Minister said after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, there has been a big change in the situation of Jammu and Kashmir in a short period and democracy has started functioning in the Union Territory.

मोदी जी के प्रधानमंत्री बनने के बाद जम्मू-कश्मीर में बहुत ही कम समय में बड़ा परिवर्तन आया है।



जम्मू-कश्मीर से धारा 370 हटाने के बाद आतंकवाद पर निर्णायक नियंत्रण और लोकतंत्र को जमीन पर पहुंचाकर @narendramodi जी ने यहाँ एक सर्वस्पर्शी और सर्वसमावेशी विकास के युग की शुरुआत की है। pic.twitter.com/IqCAOwnQPm — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 19, 2022

"Biggest achievement of the Union Government post Article 370 abrogation in J&K is that for the first time security forces have a decisive control over terrorism", he said.

In an obvious reference towards setting up of three-tier Panchayat Raj institutions in J&K, the Union Home Minister said "today it is a matter of pride for Jammu and Kashmir and the nation that more than 30,000 people's representatives have become part of the democratic process and Panchs and Sarpanchs in villages are moving their villages on the path of development".

Appreciates role of CRPF in containing terrorism

The Union Home Minister said that there was a time when violence was at its peak in the 1990s in Naxalism affected areas, the North East Theatre, and Pak-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir and there was concern amongst citizens due to the internal security situation.

"But in a span of two decades, be it the Naxal affected areas, the North East, Kashmir, showing its strong will everywhere, the CRPF has moved towards defeating the forces that are trying to weaken the country", he said.

The Union Home Minister said that elections are the festival of democracy and fair and fearless elections and fearless expression of the vote is the soul of elections. "

Whether it is Assembly elections or Lok Sabha elections, if there is any armed force performing the biggest duty in the, then it is the CRPF", he said, adding, "The CRPF also makes the biggest contribution in safeguarding democracy in the country, as any democracy cannot keep itself strong without fearless elections and voting in a fearless manner".

Abrogation of Article 370 empowered marginalized sections of society

The Union Home Minister said marginalized sections of the society are beneficiaries of the abrogation of Article 370.

"Removal of article 370 has ensured empowerment of Dalits, OBCs, women and Pahari people", he said and pointed out these sections of the society were victims of Article 370.

"Industrial development has also begun and the Jammu and Kashmir administration has been successful in receiving investment on the ground of more than Rs. 33,000 crore", he said.

Home Minister reviews security situation in J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in Jammu today with Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, and senior officers of the Government of India and the Jammu & Kashmir administration.

The Union Home Minister appreciated the improvement in the security situation, reduction in terror incidents from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021, and decrease in the number of security forces personnel martyred from 91 in 2018 to 42 in 2021.

Shah emphasized proactive operations against terrorists and denying them a safe haven or financial support. He directed the security forces and police to ensure real-time coordination for effective counter-terrorism operations and monitoring activities of terrorists from jails. The Home Minister ordered further strengthening of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Jammu &Kashmir to choke narco-terrorism.

He said the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and to eliminate terrorism completely in order to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.