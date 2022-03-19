Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded the role of Jammu and Kashmir Police in restoring peace in the Union Territory.

"The entire nation is proud of the courage and commitment shown by these brave security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police", Union Home Minister said while handing over appointment orders on compassionate grounds to the next of kin of four security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police who attained martyred in terrorist incidents in the Union Territory.

He said that the Government led by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of security personnel of Jammu & Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, and Director General of Jammu & Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh were present on the occasion.

Amit Shah later interacted with the next of kin of the martyred security personnel. Interacting with them, he said the entire nation is proud of the courage and commitment shown by these brave security personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Appointment orders handed over to four next of kin of martyrs

It is pertinent to mention that the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah during his last visit to Jammu & Kashmir in October 2021 visited the house of Martyr Inspector Pervaiz Ahmad Dar in Srinagar, and in 2019 handed over an appointment letter to the wife of martyr Inspector Arshad Khan.

Amit Shah reaches Jammu on a two-day visit, to chairs a high-level meeting

Amit Shah reached Jammu on Friday evening for a two-day visit. From the airport, Union Home Minister left for Raj Bhawan, where he will a high-level meeting with the top brass of the Army, Jammu Kashmir Police, paramilitary forces.

The meeting will be attended by Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, senior officers from the civil and police departments.

On Saturday morning, Amit Shah will attend the 83rd Raising Day of the Central Reserve Police Forces, which this time will take place at MA stadium

The Union Home Minister will also visit the Mahanpur area of Kathua district where high-security prison will come up.