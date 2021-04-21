Charging Delhi Government with 'looting' oxygen tanker, the Haryana Government on Wednesday decided to provide police protection to all vehicles involved in transporting oxygen from one place to another.

Home and Health Minister of Haryana, Anil Vij this afternoon said that the state was 'being forced' to give oxygen to Delhi.

"We are being forced to give our oxygen to Delhi. First, we'll complete our needs and then give to others. Yesterday, one of our two tankers was looted by Delhi Government that was going to Faridabad. From now, I've ordered police protection for all tankers", Vij alleged while interacting with media persons.

Remdesivir stocks under check

On the availability of Remdesivir, Vij said, "In Haryana, there are two depots of Remdesivir. I have deployed drug department officials there. The movement of every vial will be recorded. Chemists have been informed to check the Aadhar card before giving Remdesivir injections. We have already arrested four people."

On Sunday police had arrested some persons for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections off the counter at almost six times the price in the Gurugram area of Haryana. The emergency Covid medicine was believed to have been smuggled out of a government hospital.

Summer vacation in schools till May 31

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the Haryana government on Wednesday announced summer vacation in schools till May 31 to check the spread of the virus.

"Safety of teachers and students is our responsibility so we have decided to pre-pone summer vacation. The schools will remain closed on account of summer holidays from April 22 to May 31" Haryana's Education Minister Kanwar Pal Wednesday said in a tweet.

After witnessing a surge in positive cases, the Haryana government had, earlier, decided to close schools till April 30 for students up to Class 8, but later they were shut for all classes in the wake of a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Although schools were closed, the teaching staff was attending educational institutions regularly. "Teachers staff has been regularly coming to schools. Along with the safety of the children, teachers' safety is also our duty, so the summer vacations have been declared in advance," the minister said.