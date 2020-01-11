In a suspected case of food poisoning, around 35 students of a government residential school in Parbhani district of Maharashtra fell ill.

Of 145 students at the facility, 35 experienced acidity, vomiting, and headache after eating food at the school on Thursday night, inspector Subhash Rathod of Purna police station said.

The affected children were admitted to a local rural hospital for preliminary treatment, he said, adding that some of them were later shifted to a hospital in Nanded.

The children's condition is now stable and they will be discharged soon, he said.

The police are probing to ascertain the reason behind the incident, he added.

In another similar incident last year, at least 60 students of a primary school in Karnataka's Chitradurga were admitted to a local hospital in the district when they began vomiting and complained of stomach pain after eating their mid-day meal.

The food was served to 125 students in the school. Further investigations showed that there was a dead lizard in the food, which was discovered by a student and a sample of the food has been sent for a detailed inspection, according to reports.

(With agency inputs)