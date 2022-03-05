Conspiracy theorists have long been arguing that alien existence on earth is real. According to these conspiracy theorists, UFO sightings are proof of extraterrestrial presence on the blue planet, and governments all across the world are covering up realities surrounding UFOs to avoid public panic.

Adding up the heat to this seemingly unbelievable theory, a UFO sighting has recently happened in Hamburg, Germany. The event apparently happened on March 02, and it shows a white orb hovering in the skies in broad daylight.

UFO, planet, or plane

The video of the alleged UFO event was uploaded to YouTube by a user named Roha Brinner. The YouTube user captioned the video, 'UFO, planet or plane.'

The UFO clip soon grabbed the attention of self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring. As expected, Waring who analyzed the clip claimed that this event is solid proof of alien presence on earth.

Waring claimed that these white UFOs are very similar to foo fighters that appeared in the skies during the time of World War III.

Scott C Waring suggests bizarre theory

"Although this UFO was not seen moving, often they shoot quickly into a location and sit there, knowing that most people who see it will assume it's just a star. Yeah, aliens know all the tricks. They have been hiding from us for thousands of years. Also, it seems to flash, as if it were saying hello to the woman watching. This orb is reminding me of the days of the foo fighter orbs that followed the planes in WWII. This UFO could be a sign that Germany is going to have serious involvement in the war in Ukraine in the coming days," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had revealed that alien existence is real. He also astonishingly suggested that world powers like the United States and Israel are working together with advanced extraterrestrial species.