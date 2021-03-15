Alarmed over rising Covid cases of late, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has urged people across the state to follow the Covid-induced guidelines strictly to control the pandemic.

"People should follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly. They should wear mask, maintain social distancing and hygiene," Yediyurappa told reporters in Bangalore on Sunday.

Noting that positive cases were surging since a week in the state, especially in Bengaluru, which is the epi-centre of the pandemic, the Chief Minister said people should cooperate with the government to avoid harsh measures such as curfew or lockdown to rein in the virus.

"Though there is no proposal to reinforce lockdown or curfew in the state, people should abide by the guidelines to prevent positive cases from rising further," he reiterated.

For the second consecutive day, new cases crossed the 900-mark on Saturday with 934 registered after touching 921 on Friday across the southern state. As a result, the state's Covid tally shot up to 9,60,272, with 8,364 active cases, while 9,39,499 recovered till date, with 609 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Bengaluru, which accounts for over 50 per cent of the state's caseload, has reported 628 fresh cases on Saturday, taking its Covid tally to 4,11,439, with 6,107 positive cases, while recoveries rose to 4,00,812 with 371 discharged during the day.

The virus, however, claimed only three lives in Bengaluru on Sunday, taking the city's death toll to 4,519 till date, since the pandemic broke in the state on March 8, 2020.

Review of the Situation

The Chief Minister convened a meeting of officials and health experts at the secretariat on Monday to review the situation and take measures to contain the virus spread across the state, particularly in Bengaluru.

The meeting will also chalk out strategies to step-up the vaccination drive to inoculate as many senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline warriors to increase herd immunity across the state.

The state government plans to regulate the entry of people from Maharashtra, which has been registering over 15,000 new cases a day, into the state through inter-state borders, in trains and flights.

Besides banning late-night parties, the state health department has restricted large gatherings in public places, weddings, religious events and other functions to ensure social distancing and contain the pandemic.