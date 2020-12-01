Is flying SpiceJet safe; distressed, overworked pilots call for help

One of the worst-impacted sectors due to COVID-19 pandemic is aviation as airlines suffered major losses in the recent months as a result of stranded flights. Job losses, pay cuts, bankruptcy riddled the airlines and even to this day, the sector hasn't recovered fully. Amidst all this, SpiceJet pilot's distress call has sounded the alarm on not just their well-being, but that of those flying SpiceJet.

An anonymous email addressed to SpiceJet MD and Chairman, Ajay Singh, has been shared on social media, alleging the various plights of the pilots. Overworked, distressed, nearly bankrupt, SpiceJet pilots are still facing the brunt of lockdown woes, the anonymous email suggests.

'SpiceJet employee survival'

The explosive email highlights various difficulties faced by SpiceJet pilots. The email, with the subject "SpiceJet employee survival", alleges that the pilots are only getting paid 10-30 percent of their original salary and are distressed after taking a second gig to try and make ends meet.

The plots were allegedly paid reduced salaries without allowances in the month of March even when the pandemic hadn't hit the sector. The contract terms with the pilots were allegedly changed, didn't approve privilege leaves, and enforced a one-year notice period - all while underpaying the pilots even as the airlines were doing business during the lockdown.

"These are some of the many points which is putting your pilots under unnecessary stress. Our cockpits are getting more unsafe day by day. We have written numerous mails to our management pilots but as always, we didn't get any attention or regard. This is the reason I have to resort to writing an open mail to you," read the anonymous email addressed to Singh.

The open mail also noted that a continuation of this practice, "India should soon expect its own version of the "German wings" incident, seeking the intervention of the airline's chairman.

