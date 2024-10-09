'Flop, cringe, disaster': Kartik Aaryan- Triptii Dimri lock lips; 2 Manjulikas Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan fail to impress fans in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer

The trailer for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', directed by Anees Bazmee, was dropped on Wednesday. After Rohit Shetty's Singham Again trailer which was 5 minutes long. Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's trailer is a four-minute trailer that was released in the presence of fans and media. The trailer launch took place during an event in Jaipur, marking a significant moment for the film's promotions.

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1 starring Akshay Kumar and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan, the makers have kept Kartik in the third instalment of the horror-humours thriller film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Apart from Kartik, the film has a surprise element as popular actor Madhuri Dixit is also part of the film and the film will be seen Vidya Balan as Manjulika, she is the only celebrity who will be part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1.

The trailer of the film has got mixed reactions. Some loved the trailer and Kartik's chemistry with Triptii, while a section of movie lovers liked the camaraderie between Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan.

The trailer opens with Manjulika's spirit which is essayed by Vidya Balan, she screams saying, "I'm Manjulika," as she makes her anticipated return.

Kartik Aaryan's character, Rooh Baba comes as a saviour and claims that he should capitalize on their fears, unaware that the spirits and ghost of Manjulika is real.

The fun-loving free-spirited Rooh Baba falls in love with Triptii until he finds the spirit of Manjulika.

The trailer also gives glimpses of some humorous moments featuring Kartik, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, and Ashwini Kalsekar.

The trailer takes a chaotic turn as Madhuri Dixit's character echoes the chilling proclamation, "I'm Manjulika," which confuses Rooh Baba. Both Vidya and Madhuri face off as Manjulika is sure to light up the screens.

#KartikAaryan has become an expert in capitalizing on #AkshayKumar's filmography!!



Majnu Bhai ki Masterpiece ko bhi nahi chhoda !! ?#BhoolBhulaiyaa3Trailer

In a nutshell, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa is filled with comedy, romance, and supernatural challenges and a twist that will keep you hooked.

Netizens weren't impressed with the trailer and called it a disaster.

A user wrote, "For some reason, "Aami Monjulika" felt so forced at all times in the trailer. It felt so forced."

Another mentioned, "Some movies don't deserve to be remade in. No matter how much glitters you add to the movie it's not gonna make it better when already they successfully ruined the feel in the second part. No hopes for part 3 but let's see :)."

At the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer launch event, Kartik Aaryan praised his co-star Triptii Dimri

Kartik said, "I had a great time working with Triptii. Jis tarah ki hum dono ki chemistry hai film mein wo aap logo ko dekhne ko milegi jese jese cheezein aage badhengi. I really enjoyed it." (I had a great time working with Triptii. Our chemistry in the film will unfold for you all as the story progresses).

#BhoolBhulaiyaa3Trailer bhai kya chutiyapa Bana diya nor it's horror nor comedy + worst thing is first time 2 great actresses #MadhuriDixit and #VidyaBalan are overacting. My god what a downfall of the iconic #BhoolBhulaiyaa1. #KartikAaryan comedy looks forced. #TriptiDimri.

He further added, "Mujhe aisa nahi laga ki mein pehli baar inke saath act kar raha tha film mein ya scene mein. Aisa lag raha tha ki 2 actor aapas mein jell kar jaate hai. Humari koi aese workshops nahi hui thi, hum seedha set pe mile. But I really had a wonderful time and she is so hardworking." (It didn't feel like I was acting with her for the first time in the film or in a scene. It felt like two actors naturally jelled together. We didn't have any workshops, we met directly on set).