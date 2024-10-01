The Night Manager team has been over the moon, ever since it was announced that the series has been nominated for International Emmy.

To celebrate the success actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala who play pivotal roles in the show, stepped out in the city in style to celebrate this incredible achievement.

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala step out in style to celebrate an International Emmy nomination

On September 30, 2024, the trio were seen at a dinner success party and also greeted the media.

For the celebratory night, Anil Kapoor opted for a black t-shirt, pants, and a grey shirt and completed his look with black boots, sunglasses, a wristwatch, and a neck chain.

Aditya Roy Kapur donned an all-black outfit to the dinner. He was seen sporting a long beard and also posed for a few pictures before heading inside the restaurant.

Sobhita Dhulipala opted for a colourful dress. She kept her hair curled and smiled for the paps, she opted for high heels.

Netizens weren't impressed with Sobhita Dhulipala's look for the night and took to social media and slammed her appearance.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Sobhita and Chaitanya got engaged in Hyderabad on August 9 and are yet to announce their wedding date. A few days ago, Sobhita hinted at the kind of sarees she would wear for her wedding.

Ever since Sobhita got engaged to Naga, Samantha's fans have been trolling Sobhita and abusing her.

And once again, during her recent outing, Samantha's fans slammed Sobhita and were of the view that Samantha looks better than Sobhita.

A section of users even wrote nasty comments on the paparazzi's Instagram comment section.

The 2023 show The Night Manager is a crime thriller web series that stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, Rukhsar Rehman, Saswata Chatterjee, and more. It is a remake of the 2016 British series of the same name, which in turn is based on a novel by John le Carré. Created by Sandeep Modi, the series consisting of seven episodes can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.