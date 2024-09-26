Popular YouTuber BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia is garnering headlines and this time it is not for his new interview, but because his YouTube channel got hacked. On September 25, hackers took over the accounts, changing the names to include references to "Tesla" and "Trump", and deleted most of his videos.

The message that is shown on his channel is "This page isn't available".

As soon as BeerBiceps's YouTube channels were hacked. The hackers deleted all the podcasts and interviews of Ranveer Allahbadia and replaced them with older streams from Elon Musk and Donald Trump's events.

"Is this the end of my YouTube career? Was nice knowing all: BeerBicpes

After the unfortunate incident, Ranveer Allahbadia posted a story on his Instagram handle @beerbiceps. With a picture of him eating food, he wrote, "Celebrating my two main channels being hacked with my favourite food. vegan burgers. Death of Beer Biceps met with Death of diet."

He later shared a selfie with an eye mask and questioned, "Is this the end of my YouTube career? Was nice knowing you all."

Ranveer shared a clip wherein he is seen running in a jungle and he captioned it: "Me after seeing that my channel got hacked". Then, he posted another clip with a caption: "Dear YouTube fans". In the clip, he is sitting inside a running train beside a window, apparently absorbed in deep thoughts. The song in the background says, "Main wapas aaunga (I'll be back)."

A section of netizens called out Ranveer and are of the view that it was a PR activity, but the social media influencer and YouTuber set the record straight and mentioned that it was not a PR activity or gimmick.