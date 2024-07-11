The rising water levels in major rivers have wreaked havoc in Uttar Pradesh, affecting 633 villages across 12 districts. This calamity has impacted the lives of 7,97,176 people, marking a significant disaster in the state's history.

The districts bearing the brunt of this catastrophe include Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shravasti, Balrampur, Kushinagar, Basti, Shahjahanpur, Barabanki, Sitapur, Gonda, Siddharth Nagar, and Ballia.

The floods have not only disrupted the lives of the residents but also claimed the lives of 19 individuals in the past 24 hours due to lightning, drowning, and snake bites. The Relief Commissioner's office has reported that 1,45,779 hectares of area and 30,623 hectares of agricultural land have been submerged, causing significant damage to the state's agrarian economy.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) flood units have been working tirelessly to mitigate the disaster's impact. They have successfully relocated 10,040 people to safer locations, while 1,003 individuals have been moved to flood shelters.

Rivers in Spate, Life at Standstill

The rivers causing this widespread destruction include Sharda, Rapti, Ghaghra, Budhi Rapti, and Kuwano, all of which are flowing above the danger level. The situation in Lakhimpur offered a glimmer of hope as the water levels in the Sharda, Mohana, and Ghaghra rivers remained stable on Wednesday. However, the relief was short-lived as the inconvenience caused by the floods continued to plague the residents.

The floods have also led to significant disruptions in daily life and infrastructure. Educational institutions in Pallia, Nighasan, and Bijua blocks have been ordered to remain closed due to waterlogging. The railway services on the Mailani-Nanpara meter-gauge track through Pallia and Bhira have been suspended until July 20 due to the continuous erosion of the railway track at milestone 239 near Atariya crossing in the Bhira area by the Sharda river.

The disaster has also been marked by tragic incidents of lightning strikes, which claimed the lives of six individuals, including five in different areas of Chandauli and one in Sonbhadra, on Wednesday evening. Additionally, eight people were injured in Chandauli and Sonbhadra due to lightning strikes.

Echoes of Past Disasters, Need for Future Preparedness

This incident is reminiscent of the 2010 floods in Uttar Pradesh, which affected over 1,000 villages and displaced thousands of people. The current situation underscores the urgent need for effective flood management strategies and infrastructure to protect the lives and livelihoods of the residents.

In conclusion, the floods in Uttar Pradesh have caused widespread destruction and loss of life. The situation calls for immediate and effective relief measures, along with long-term strategies to manage such disasters in the future. The resilience of the people of Uttar Pradesh is being tested once again, and it is hoped that they will overcome this calamity with strength and unity.