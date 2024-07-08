The devastating floods in Assam continue to wreak havoc, with the situation remaining critical. The calamity has claimed six more lives, bringing the death toll to 58. Over 23.96 lakh people across 29 districts of the state have been affected, with the Brahmaputra and several other rivers flowing above danger levels. Amid this crisis, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the Centre's full assistance.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that two people drowned in Charaideo district, while one each died in Goalpara, Morigaon, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia districts. The death toll includes those who lost their lives due to landslides and other calamities in different districts.

The Union Home Minister, in a conversation with the Assam Chief Minister, expressed concern over the flood-like situation caused by heavy rains. He acknowledged the efforts of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), who are working tirelessly to provide relief and rescue victims.

Agriculture and Wildlife Severely Affected

The floods have also caused significant damage to the agricultural sector, inundating over 68,768 hectares of crop area in 3,535 villages under 29 districts. Over 15.49 lakh domestic animals have also been severely affected. The worst-hit districts include Dhubri, Morigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dibrugarh, and Barpeta.

The district administrations have set up 577 relief camps to provide shelter to over 53,429 people, while 284 more relief distribution centres are functioning in different districts. Along with various NGOs, teams of the National and State Disaster Response Forces have also been deployed for the rescue and relief operations.

The floods have also impacted the wildlife in the region. A large area of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) has been inundated. Park authorities have intensified vigil to rescue the animals and prevent poaching of the wildlife. KNPTR Director Sonali Ghosh reported that so far, 95 wild animals have been rescued while 114 animals, including deer, rhino, and hog-deer, have drowned in flood waters.

Efforts to Locate Missing Child Amid Floods

In a related incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Jyotinagar area in Guwahati and met the parents of Abinash Sarkar, who went missing after falling in a drain near a temple of the locality following the devastating floods. The Chief Minister also visited the incident site and took stock of the ongoing search operation. He directed the concerned departments and search teams to intensify their operation to locate the child. The NDRF and SDRF teams have conducted several rounds of search operations so far to locate the missing child.

The flood situation in Assam is reminiscent of the 2012 floods, which were considered the worst in recent history. The floods affected over 2.3 million people and claimed 124 lives. The Kaziranga National Park was also severely affected, with approximately 540 animals, including 13 rhinos, dying due to the floods. The current situation underscores the urgent need for effective flood management strategies and infrastructure to mitigate the impact of such disasters.

In conclusion, the flood situation in Assam is critical, with a significant loss of life and widespread damage. The state and central governments, along with various NGOs and disaster response forces, are working relentlessly to provide relief and rescue operations. The situation calls for collective efforts and robust strategies to manage the crisis and prevent further loss. The floods serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for effective flood management strategies and infrastructure to mitigate the impact of such disasters.