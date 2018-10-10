Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is known for the use of unusual and extensive English words that leaves the readers scratching their head and quickly turning to 'Google' for the meaning. Social media's 'English professor' has once again stunned the Twitter users when he described his new book on PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

"My new book, THE PARADOXICAL PRIME MINISTER, is more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification. Pre-order it to find out why!, [sic]" the former Under Secretary General at United Nations, Shashi Tharoor tweeted along with the Amazon link for buying.

While we are not sure how many of those who saw the tweet have actually ordered the book, the word floccinaucinihilipilification has certainly raised some eyebrows. Since it is Tharoor, netizens have already started searching the meaning of the word.

What is Floccinaucinihilipilification?

A Google search shows that it is a noun and means 'the action or habit of estimating something as worthless'. Considering PM Narendra Modi is Tharoor's political rival, do you think the word he used is apt?

The description on Amazon website also gives a gist about Shashi Tharoor's new book. It reads "Narendra Modi is a paradoxical man. He says one thing and does another. He gives voice to a number of liberal ideas (such as the constitution being his holy book and sab ka saath, sab ka vikas), while at the same time pandering to some of the most illiberal elements in Indian society, on whom he depends for political support... Never before has there been such a superbly written and devastatingly accurate account of the most controversial Prime Minister India has ever had."

This is not the first time the social media wordsmith has used such unfamiliar words. One of his most famous ones includes-- "Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist." He used these words addressing a news channel related to the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.