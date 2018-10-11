Floccinaucinihilipilification, this could have been one of the most searched words in India on Wednesday after Thiruvananthapuram MP, Shashi Tharoor used the extensive English word to describe his new book on Twitter.

"My new book, The Paradoxical Prime Minister, is more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification (SIC)," former Under Secretary General at United Nations tweeted on Wednesday explaining about his new book on prime minister Narendra Modi.

Floccinaucinihilipilification means 'the action or habit of estimating something as worthless.'

If the world floccinaucinihilipilification made your head spin, Shashi Tharoor tweeted on Thursday that you may have hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia. Yes, that's a word and definitely not a typo since it was tweeted by none other than social media wordsmith Shashi Tharoor.

However, the Congress MP is generous enough for the readers this time and explained the meaning as 'fear of long words.' "I'm sorry if one of my tweets y'day gave rise to an epidemic of hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia! [Don't bother looking it up: it's just a word describing a fear of long words]. But #TheParadoxicalPrimeMinister contains no words longer than Paradoxical! (SIC)," Tharoor tweeted on Thursday along with the link to order his book via Flipkart's website.

I'm sorry if one of my tweets y'day gave rise to an epidemic of hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia!

[Don't bother looking it up: it's just a word describing a fear of long words].

But #TheParadoxicalPrimeMinister contains no words longer than Paradoxical! https://t.co/8h0zkcHnb2 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 11, 2018

This is not the first time the Congress leader has used such unfamiliar words. One of his most famous ones includes -- "Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist." He used these words addressing a news channel related to the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

What is the longest word in English?

Tharoor is an expert using words that leave the readers scratching their head. According to major English language dictionaries, Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis is the longest word ever used. The 45-letter word refers to a lung disease contracted from the inhalation of very fine silica particles, specifically from a volcano; medically, it is the same as silicosis.