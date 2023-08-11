Flipkart's 'Crafted by Bharat' sale returns; bolsters India's rich cultural heritage [details]

Flipkart, India's indigenous e-commerce marketplace, has unveiled the fifth installment of its flagship sale event, 'Crafted by Bharat', an initiative under Flipkart Samarth, ahead of Independence Day. The event honors and showcases India's vibrant heritage of handicrafts and handlooms, spotlighting an array of over one lakh (100,000) products encompassing more than 300 art forms spanning the nation. The sale extravaganza is set to launch on August 15, 2023.

In an endeavor to celebrate the cultural wealth of India, the event will shine a spotlight on diverse art forms like Dokra, Tant, and Kalamkari, emblematic of the ancient craft traditions in the states of Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. A dedicated storefront will be hosted on the Flipkart platform for the sale, accentuating products from women sellers as a tribute to their distinct contributions. The event will witness participation from myriad artisans, weavers, individuals with disabilities, women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and governmental emporiums across the country associated with the Flipkart Samarth initiative. This collective will exhibit a diverse range of handicrafts and cultural offerings, a blend of urban and rural contributions emanating from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities such as Jaipur, Sikar, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and various other regions.

Noteworthy government and private brands, alongside local businesses spanning the nation, will converge as part of this event.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, commented on the fifth edition of Crafted by Bharat, stating, "The Flipkart Samarth initiative and the flagship Crafted by Bharat sale event have been very promising and have made efforts to positively impact over 1.5 million livelihoods so far by bringing the under-served community into a pan-India digital market. With the fifth edition, we remain resolute in our mission to continually fuel the growth of local artisans, weavers, handicrafts, SHGs, and MSME communities."

Vipul Shukla from Meghdoot Herbal lauded Flipkart's commitment to sellers, highlighting how the 'Crafted by Bharat' editions have increased brand visibility and driven significant sales growth for his business. He anticipates broader participation from customers across the nation this year.

Priyadarshani Panda of DK Fashion Saree echoed similar sentiments, expressing gratitude for Flipkart's guidance and programs that have bolstered her business. She eagerly looks forward to connecting with an expanded customer base through the dedicated storefront during the sale.

The event is emblematic of Flipkart's enduring collaboration with Flipkart Samarth's artisans, weavers, and handicraft makers, connecting them to a vast consumer base of over 450 million individuals nationwide. Flipkart's involvement seeks to uplift these communities in alignment with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision of the government.

Launched in 2019, Flipkart Samarth is a nationwide initiative designed to empower MSMEs, artisans, and underserved communities through e-commerce. The program aims to provide inclusive digital platforms and capacitate these communities for improved livelihoods. In the past year, Flipkart Samarth has witnessed a threefold growth in its seller base, facilitating an average business growth of 300% for them. This expansion is the result of strategic partnerships with State and Central Ministries, Government Departments, and other entities. Currently, Flipkart Samarth positively impacts 1.5 million livelihoods across the nation.