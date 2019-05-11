Flipkart's Big Shopping Days Sale will return next week and it will be run from May 15 to May 19. Flipkart has listed various deals and offers regarding its upcoming sale on the official website. As per the listed offers, a hefty discount has been given to a range of electronic items, which includes smartphones, laptops, TVs, cameras, speakers, and more.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days' teaser page promises 'lowest prices ever' on some mobile phones during the sale. The company is also touting complete mobile protection starting at just Rs. 9. However, Flipkart is yet to reveal all the deals and will continue to reveal more details every day leading up to the sale days. This is the first Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale of 2019.

Apart from these discounts, customers can also avail a 10 percent additional instant discount by making a transaction with HDFC Bank debit and credit card. At some product, No-cost EMI option is also available. During this sale, Flipkart is also offering good exchange value on some of the smartphones.

Here, we have listed the smartphones, which have received a discounted price in the upcoming sale:

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR and some other iPhone models are receiving discounts during Big Shopping Day sale. However, Flipkart has yet not released the discounted amount. The company will disclose discounts on premium smartphones on Saturday at midnight.

Nokia 5.1 Plus (3RAM/32GB): Rs.5,200 discount

The mid-range Nokia 5.1 is receiving a huge discount during the sale. The phone has been listed at Rs. 7,999 for 3GB and 32 GB variant, which makes it a great budget smartphone to buy. Previously, it was priced at Rs 13,199.

Redmi Note 7 (4/64GB): Rs 3,000 discount

The latest Xiaomi offering Redmi Note 7 has received a huge price drop at the sale, which makes it a steal during the sale. The phone is receiving Rs. 3000 off for its 4GB and 64GB storage variant and it will available at Rs. 11,990.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (3/32GB): Rs 3,000 Discount

If you are looking for a mid-range stock Android smartphone, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is a good option and the latest price tag makes it a great deal. Flipkart has listed it with Rs. 3,000 discount and it will available at Rs 7,999.

Alongside these discounts, Flipkart will reveal some of the discount deals during the sale. Vivo V15 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro and some other phone also listed on the website, but its price tags have not been disclosed yet.