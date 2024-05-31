Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce marketplace, is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated 'Big End of Season Sale' (Big EOSS) on June 1, 2024. The sale is expected to be a grand celebration of fashion, offering customers a wide range of trendy styles, premium brands, and exciting Gen Z offerings curated on 'SPOYL'. The event is set to deliver to every serviceable pin code PAN India, making it a truly nationwide event.

The Big EOSS 2024 will offer choices from over 12,000 brands and 2 Lakh+ sellers, providing a vast array of options for customers. The sale will cover categories like sports shoes, watches, and jeans, with the option of open-box delivery. Same-day delivery will be available on over 1 lakh products, ensuring that customers can get their hands on their desired items as quickly as possible.

Some of the popular choices include styles from Puma, Adidas, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Fossil, Titan, Crocs, UCB, Vero Moda, Only, W, USPA, Arrow, American Tourister, Peter England, among others. This wide selection of brands available on Flipkart ensures that customers have a plethora of options to choose from, catering to their diverse tastes and preferences.

In addition to the wide range of products, customers can avail of various bank offers when making their purchases during Flipkart's Big EOSS. These include a 10% Instant Discount on Credit Cards & Credit Cards EMI across RBL Bank, BOB Bank, HSBC Bank with a minimum order value of Rs.2,500. They can also avail offers with Flipkart UPI on a minimum order value of Rs.200. These offers are designed to provide additional value to customers, making their shopping experience even more rewarding.

In the run-up to Big EOSS, Flipkart has launched a star-studded marketing campaign featuring Allu Arjun and Alia Bhatt. This campaign has encouraged wishlisting of products by customers PAN India, building anticipation for the sale.

Speaking about the Big EOSS, Arief Mohamad, Vice President and Head of Flipkart Fashion said, "Season after season, Flipkart's Big EOSS isn't just a fashion shopping event - it's a celebration! It gives us the opportunity to bring joy to our customers as we continue to focus on offering the best value and the widest range of trendy styles from top brands.

What to watch out for?

Customer trends witnessed in the run-up to Big EOSS 2024 indicate that new customers are showing interest in categories like Sports Shoes, Luggage, Watches, Ethnic Suits, and Party Dresses; while existing customers favor styles across categories like Jeans, Casual Shoes, Shirts, T-shirts, and Tops.

With summer temperatures on the rise, Flipkart Fashion has been witnessing some interesting trends in summer fashion. Men are opting for Round-neck T-shirts, Open-knit & Textured shirts, Zipper polos, and Parachute trousers. Women are shopping for Bows and Rosette tops, Tube tops & Dresses, Chunky Mules, Oversized scrunchies, and Gelato pastel colors, reflecting a blend of style and functionality for this summer season.

Notably, Tier 3 regions have shown a remarkable increase in demand for men's footwear as compared to 2023. There has been an increase in searches for Linen, Cotton, Crochet, and Sleeveless products. On another interesting note, 'vacation wear' is trending, along with resort-inspired looks such as printed matching sets and breezy summer half-sleeve shirts.