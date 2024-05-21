Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce marketplace, announced a significant milestone in its grocery business, recording 1.6X year-over-year growth. This achievement underscores Flipkart's commitment to providing a premier online shopping experience across India, offering a wide selection of daily essentials at competitive prices and convenience.

As a customer-first organization, Flipkart Grocery ensures the provision of fresh produce at affordable prices. To bolster consumer trust, all products display manufacturing and expiration dates, ensuring transparency and freshness. As part of its expansion journey, Flipkart is deepening its reach in Tier 2 and beyond cities across India, with consumers driving growth in locations such as Aurangabad, Bankura, Bokaro, Chhatarpur, Guwahati, Jamshedpur, Krishnanagar, and Visakhapatnam.

Pioneering accessibility and quick service, Flipkart Grocery is the only e-commerce company offering next-day delivery in over 200 cities, including metros and Tier 2 towns such as Anantapur, Berhampore, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Nagaon, Saharsa, Shimoga, and Vellore.

Expanding product categories and infrastructure

In high-performing categories, Flipkart has seen a 1.6X growth in essential staples such as oil, ghee, and atta, as well as FMCG favorites like tea, coffee, detergents, and personal care items. The company has also recorded strong growth across essential and non-essential items, with notable surges in premium categories like liquid detergents (1.8X), dry fruits (1.5X), and energy drinks (1.5X).

To cater to the rising demand for daily essentials, Flipkart has bolstered its grocery supply chain infrastructure with the launch of 16 grocery fulfillment centers across key locations such as Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hubli, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Malda, and Visakhapatnam. With a combined size of over 900,000 sq. ft. and a capacity of close to 1.4 million units, these fulfillment centers serve 66,000 grocery orders per day across these regions.

Leveraging technology and sustainability

Powered by home-grown technology, Flipkart has optimized its operations to efficiently handle the surge in online grocery demand. Features such as voice-enabled shopping, zero-interest credit, and open-box delivery have been crucial in furthering Flipkart's commitment to enhancing the customer shopping experience. The company's in-house tech teams leverage data insights to offer competitive prices, locate customer hubs for proximity, and ensure real-time delivery monitoring, revolutionizing the e-commerce landscape.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Flipkart has made significant strides in environmental responsibility. Currently, over 50% of grocery deliveries are conducted using electric vehicles (EVs), with a year-over-year increase of 140%. Leading in states such as New Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, Flipkart continues to focus on sustainability across the country.

Hari Kumar G, Vice President and Head of Grocery at Flipkart, said, "Flipkart's growth in the grocery category reflects our unwavering commitment to building innovation and customer-centricity for emerging categories while offering the right value to consumers for their everyday grocery needs. As we expand our footprint and enhance our service offerings, we remain dedicated to delivering unparalleled convenience to millions of customers across India.