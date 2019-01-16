The competition between Amazon.in and Flipkart reaps great benefits for online shoppers. In a bid to attract buyers, both e-commerce giants offer steep discounts on products in different categories and smartphones and electronics are usually in huge demand.

Amazon India announced its Great Indian Sale, which kicks off on January 20, and in response to that Flipkart announced Republic Day Sale from January 20 till January 22. Like Amazon Prime benefits, Flipkart is offering early access to the sale for its Flipkart Plus members from 8 p.m. on January 19.

If you're among the masses, the open sale commences for all online shoppers with attractive discounts on popular smartphones. Listed below are some of the best deals on smartphones you cannot miss.

Realme 2 Pro: Available for Rs 12,990 (Rs 2,000 off)

Samsung Galaxy S8: Available for Rs 30,990 (Rs 19,000 off)

Samsung Galaxy On6: Available for Rs 9,990 (Rs 5,500 off)

Honor 10 Lite: Available for Rs 13,999 (Rs 3,000 off)

Poco F1 gets up to Rs 5,000 off

6GB+64GB for Rs 18,999 (Rs 3,000 off)

6GB+128GB for Rs 21,999 (Rs 3,000 off)

8GB+256GB for Rs 25,999 (Rs 5,000 off

Motorola One Power: Available for Rs 13,999 (Rs 5,000 off)

Asus Zenfone Max M2: Available for Rs 9,499 (Rs 3,500 off)

These offers are only a tip of an iceberg that is Flipkart Republic Day Sale. Flipkart is teasing "revolutionary iPhone offers" with "glorious exchange offers" that will likely impress buyers. Alongside that, there are no cost EMI benefits, damage protection for phones starting at Rs 70, offers on phones from Google, Honor, Nokia, Oppo and more.

Flipkart is also offering discounts on tablets, ranging from Microsoft Surface Go to Samsung Galaxy Tab A and iPad 6-gen devices.

Oppo is teasing a blockbuster deal on Oppo F9, which is expected to come at "never-before" price. The deal will be revealed shortly on a phone that's priced at Rs 21,990. Interested shoppers can check out Flipkart's offer page for other deals and offers on smartphones that might interest them.