As we have started our new year journey, companies are making sure it's every bit as exciting. If you're watching the tech space, there's already some great news coming your way. But don't be completely occupied by new phones and gadgets as Amazon draws attention to the e-commerce space with its "Great Indian Sale."

Amazon India kicks off its Great Indian Sale on January 20 till January 23, but Amazon Prime members will get early access to attractive deals and offers on January 19. While all Amazon Great Indian Sale offers will be revealed when the sale commences, the e-commerce giant is offering a sneak peek into what to expect, so online shoppers can plan their purchases.

Amazon.in has a micro-website that lists some of the products that'll be getting attractive discounts and offers soon. Ranging from smartphones to smart speakers and TVs, Amazon has covered a wide range of products that shoppers will find useful in their daily lives. Amazon is also offering 10 percent instant discount on shopping with HDFC Bank cards during the sale.

Listed below are some products that will be on offer during Amazon Great Indian Sale and shoppers must keep an eye out for them.

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T is currently available on Amazon.in starting at Rs 37,999. As a part of Great Indian Sale by Amazon.in, the handset will be available with "unbeatable exchange offer" and no cost EMI. While OnePlus products are rarely available with price cuts, offers on exchange, EMI and such make it buyers' worthwhile. If you've wanted to upgrade to this value-for-money flagship, watch out for OnePlus 6T offers later this week.

Redmi Y2

Redmi Y2 is an affordable choice for smartphone buyers, but there's a discount coming your way that will make the phone available at its "lowest price ever." Amazon hasn't revealed the discount offer on Redmi Y2, but the handset will be cheaper than Rs 10,999 for the 64GB model and Rs 8,999 for 32GB variant, which is already good news. Stay tuned for the offer.

Huawei Nova 3i

Huawei and Amazon had partnered recently to bring steep discounts on smartphones, including the Nova 3i. Amazon India has listed Huawei Nova 3i on its offers page, suggesting it'll be available at "never before price."

Huawei Nova 3i is priced at Rs 20,999, but it was recently available for Rs 16,990. If Amazon.in is offering the handset at "never before price," it should be lower than Rs 16,990. We'll know more soon.

Honor 8X

Honor 8X is one of the most popular mid-range phones in India and the fact that it will be available with offers during Amazon Great Indian Sale makes it further appealing. Amazon simply says the handset will be available with special offers.

Honor 8X comes in three configurations – 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB – priced at Rs 14,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively. It will be interesting to see how Amazon makes Honor 8X worthy of buying despite being an older phone.

Echo Dot

If you want to ring in 2019 with some smart speakers, you cannot go wrong with Amazon's Echo Dot. The affordable tiny smart speaker powered by Alexa will be available with Rs 1,500 flat off, which would make it just Rs 3,000. This is a worthy deal you must grab at the chance you have it. Add the Echo Dot to your cart right now and wait for that price drop.

Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch

If you want a smart gear for your wrist and budget isn't a problem, Samsung has just the wearable for you. The critically-acclaimed Gear S3 smartphone is one of the best smartwatches available in India right now, but it is priced at Rs 23,990. As a part of Amazon Great Indian Sale, the Gear S3 smartwatch will be available for Rs 6,000 cheaper at Rs 17,990, making it a deal worth grabbing.

TCL 65-inch Android TV

Amazon is also teasing an offer on TCL's 65-inch 4K Android TV, which is expected to get a massive discount. The TV's price is listed as Rs 1,49,900, but Amazon is teasing the offer price as "_4,990." Even if it is Rs 94,990, it is a worthy deal considering buyers will be saving almost Rs 50,000. In addition to that, Amazon is promising a generous cashback, so we advise you keep an eye out for this one.

Amazon India suggests the flash sale for TCL smart TV will start at 9 p.m. on January 19.