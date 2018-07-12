It is that part of the year where we see discounts and sales almost everywhere. From your favourite brands to outlets, shoppers can find the best deals. But if you're the kind of shopper who would refuse to go from one store to another, two of the biggest e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon are hosting sales in India next week.

Amazon announced "Amazon Prime Day" sale, which will kick off on July 16 and run for 36 hours straight. As most of you can imagine, Amazon will offer steep discounts on a wide range of products that it sells on the platform during the sale. But Amazon's chief rival Flipkart is taking on the e-commerce giant.

Flipkart has confirmed that it will be hosting Big Shopping Days sale starting July 16, but it plans to outdo Amazon by an extended the sale for 80 hours compared to its rival's 36-hour sale. If the past sales are any indication, online shoppers will find great savings on products ranging from electronics to fashion and more.

With both sales going live at the same time, shoppers might be confused about which platform to choose. Here's a quick comparison of how Amazon and Flipkart are making its shoppers' worthwhile during their respective sales.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days

Flipkart Big Shopping Days will start at 4 p.m. on July 16 and run through July 19. While the deals will be revealed on the day of the sale, shoppers can expect the following:

Rush hour deals from 4-6 p.m. to offer unbelievable discounts

Price crash every 8 hours, which means 10 "price crash" sales will take place during the entire sale

Deals will also be refreshed every 8 hours, so remember to keep checking

There are going to be a lot of products on discount for the first time

Shoppers can avail no cost EMI via Bajaj Finserv

SBI credit card holders get 10 percent instant discount

For those who do not believe Flipkart's Big Shopping Days are worthy of attention, Google Pixel 2 XL will be available for a discounted price of Rs 42,999 along with Rs 8,000 cashback and Rs 37,000 buy-back guarantee offer. Other phones such as Panasonic P95 and Honor 9i are also expected to get discounted during the sale.

But the offers won't be limited to just phones. Laptops, mobile accessories, power banks, DSLRs and more products will receive attractive offers during the sale. Stay tuned for more.

Amazon Prime Day

Facebook/Amazon

Besides Flipkart, it will be worth checking out Amazon's Prime Day sale for exclusive sales, deals and more. According to Amazon, over 200 exclusive new products from brands like OnePlus, HP, Acer, Marks & Spencer and many more will be on sale.

Shoppers can naturally expect attractive offers on Amazon products during the 36-hour sale, which will include Echo speakers, Fire TV Stick and Kindle devices. Amazon Prime Video is also a part of the Prime Day sale, which will bring one new title every day starting July 10.

Other benefits include 2-hour delivery on select products, 10 percent instant discount on using HDFC Bank cards, 10 percent cashback with Amazon Pay, No Cost EMI options and much more.