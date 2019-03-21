Popular YouTube star Logan Paul has claimed that he will visit Antarctica soon to prove that the earth is flat. The 23-year-old internet celebrity made these comments at the recent Flat Earth International Conference in Denver. While talking to the event's founder Robbie Davidson, he expressed his desire to see the edge of the planet as claimed by flat-earthers.

"I am that guy that will make it to the edge. I think I'm coming out of the Flat Earth closet. The fact that we haven't been to the moon in over 50 years, the fact that the moon emits its own light. Some of the best scientists can't explain gravity; Neil Degrasse Tyson, Bill Nye, in the end, do they even know?" said Logan Paul during the talk, Forbes reports.

Logan Paul is not the only one who is starting a journey to Antarctica aiming to prove the earth is flat. A team of flat-earthers led by Robbie Davidson will be cruising to Antarctica in 2020, and they hope to find the gigantic ice walls there that are protecting the earth from falling down to the infinity of the space.

A couple of years back, former English cricket captain Andrew Flintoff had also claimed that the earth is flat. The former cricketer made these comments while talking on his own podcast for BBC5 Live with ex-Wales footballer Robbie Savage. During the talk, Flintoff made it clear that he has some strong evidence to prove that the earth is not spherical.

"If you're in a helicopter and you hover why does the Earth not come to you if it's round? Why, if we're hurtling through space, why would water stay still? Why is it not wobbling? Also if you fire a laser about 16 miles, if the world was curved, you shouldn't be able to see it but you can," said Flintoff.

Even though NASA has continuously rubbished the claims made by flat-earthers by releasing images of the spherical earth, people who believe in the earth actually being flat argue that these images are actually generated using computer graphics. As per these conspiracy theorists, governments all across the world know the reality behind the shape of the earth and that is why world powers are building military bases on Antarctica.