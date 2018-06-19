A flash flood warning was issued for Illinois until 12.15 a.m local time (1.15 a.m EDT) Tuesday by the National Weather Service (NWS).

Severe thunderstorms swept into the Rockford area wreaking havoc on the evening commute.

The NSW issued a statement asking people to move to higher ground. The statement said, "Move to higher ground now. This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in the vehicle."

Rockford was facing a heat wave that broke into heavy rains. It experienced the high temperature of 99 degrees on Monday. Over 3 inches rainfall has already fallen and additional rainfall is expected.

The NWS tweeted:

Strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rain shifting into northern IL over the next couple hours. Flash flooding poss. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/s4RxhMFY2D — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 18, 2018

Flash Flood Warning including Rockford IL, Belvidere IL, Loves Park IL until 12:15 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/ZURr3vZBo8 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 18, 2018

Many rescue calls to evacuate people stuck in vehicles, power outages and flooding in basements have been reported. Emergency personnel are at a scene where a floating car in the flooded water with passengers was seen. The cars submerged in the parking lot of a grocery store in Rockford was reported.