Incessant rain in the past three days has wreaked havoc in Kerala. The heavy rainfall has left several areas inundated and has also triggered flash floods and landslides.
Live Update
Over 1,000 people rendered homeless
Over 1,000 people in Malappuram, Wayanad, Kasargod and Kannur have been rendered homeless. While as many as 1,030 people from 380 families in Wayanad have been shifted to various relief camps, in Kannur 82 people have been taken to the relief camp set up at a school.
Kerala flood death toll
19 people have died in the last 24 hours due to heavy rain. On Thursday (June 14), a nine-year-old girl and two other people died in a landslide in Kattipara village of Thamarassery town.
Most affected parts of Kerala
North Kerala has been affected the most. While coastal areas like Kozhikode and Alappuzha have reported water-logging and hilly areas like Malappuram and Wayanad have witnessed landslides.
Southwest Monsoon hit Kerala early
Kerala has been receiving heavy rainfall ever since the southwest monsoon hit the state earlier than the normal date of onset of Monsoon in India's mainland.