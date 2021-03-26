Pilots interactions, be it with the passengers or with ATC, is often need only basis. But some pilots haven't shied away from going out of their way to make a memorable flight, be it ordering pizza for stranded passengers or standing up against sexist trolls from time to time. But the actions of few can easily make people forget all that good things pilots do, besides getting us around the world safe and sound. A viral audio did just that as the pilot went on an endless rant about Bay Area on a hot mic.

According to reports, a Southwest Airlines pilot went on and on about Bay Area residents, being totally unprofessional while on duty. He got all abusive for some unknown reasons, calling Bay Area residents "F**king weirdos" and "goddamn liberal f***s."

"F*** this place, goddamn liberal f---s," he said, before he was interrupted by an air traffic professional.

He then continues his rant, saying, "F***ing weirdos, probably driving around in f***ing Hyundais, f***ing roads and shit that go slow as f***."

"You don't have balls unless you're f***ing rolling coal, man, goddamn it," he added.

LISTEN THE SNIPPET HERE

Airlines calls incident isolated

These remarks were picked up over the Mineta San Jose International Airport's air traffic control scanner. The incident occurred on a March 12 flight and were posted on Live ATC. The airlines, although acknowledged the incident, did not reveal the identity of the pilot.

Southwest told The Hill that the outburst was an "isolated incident involving a single employee and not representative of the nearly 60,000 hardworking, respectful people of Southwest Airlines. Our corporate culture is built on a tenet of treating others with concern and dignity and the comments are inconsistent with the professional behavior and overall respect that we require from our employees."