If there is one Bachchan who constantly manages to land up in trends every month, despite being far, far away from the films and the industry, it has to be Shweta Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan's darling daughter, Shweta, who herself is a mother to two grown-up kids now, has revamped herself into Shweta Bachchan 2.0. And this new, fiery, confident, talkative and camera-friendly Shweta has won over the entire industry and how!

From being the 'hidden' Bachchan, shipped away to Delhi, busy managing home and kids to being the latest Bachchan on the block; Shweta's journey has been inspiring. The fact that she chose to launch her own fashion line, write a book and turned a new chapter in her life – at a much later stage is really commendable. Over the years on various chat shows, we also got to see the how witty and charismatic the Bachchan girl is.

Nikhil Nanda goes gaga

Shweta Bachchan is married to Raj Kapoor's grandson, Nikhil Nanda. Talking about Shweta being a hands-on mother, Nikhil had told Livemint, "But really, the credit for how my kids have shaped up goes to my wife. I am really there only on weekends to play monopoly or lose a few games of chess to my eight-year-old son."

Talking about getting married at the age of 23, he said, "No one forced me to get married early in life. My mentality even at that age was to stabilize, to focus, have a woman that you can grow up and mature with. I met Shweta and knew she was that woman for me."

Shweta Bachchan and nepotism

Talking about nepotism and whether she considers herself a product of it, for having started her career at 44, Shweta had told Anupama Chopra, "Well, I know very well that I am where I am today, even sitting here on this interview chair because of the name I have. It is something I am very well aware of. But henceforth, what I do is all on my own.

My father hasn't written my book. They haven't helped with designing. They are supportive as any parents would be, but it's for me to sink or swim. So it only takes you this far and then it's your own talent or lack of talent that kicks in."