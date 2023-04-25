Five-time Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who was suffering from bronchial asthma, passed away at a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday evening. He was 95.

Badal is survived by his son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, and his Member of Parliament daughter Parneet Kaur.

A media bulletin from the Fortis Hospital said that Parkash Singh Badal was admitted to the hospital on April 16 with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma. He was shifted to the medical ICU on April 18 as his respiratory condition worsened.

He had been on NIV and HFNC support along with medical management. He was being managed under Digambar Behera along with the pulmonology and criticalcare team supported by cardiology. Despite appropriate medical management, Parkash Singh Badal succumbed to his illness, the hospital statement said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

In a condolence message, Mann recalled the services rendered by Badal as Chief Minister and Minister in the Union Cabinet, terming him an able administrator and above all, a fine human with good heart.

Sharing his heartfelt condolences with the members of the bereaved family, the Chief Minister prayed to the Almighty to give them strength to bear this huge loss in this hour of grief and grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

(With inputs from IANS)