It's pre-election time in Punjab and any development can have repercussions on the final turnout. On Saturday, Shrimoni Akal Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal was admitted to PGIMER in Chandigarh to undergo health check-up, a party leader confirmed the news.

Badal's condition suddenly deteriorated on Saturday, after which he was brought to Chandigarh from Muktsar. "Parkash Singh Badal will come from Muktsar to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh for a health check-up," said Harcharan Bains, principal advisor to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The senior SAD leader had also recently tested positive for Covid-19, and was discharged from DMC hospital in Ludhiana on January 24. At the age of 94, the former Punjab Chief Minister is the oldest candidate in fray.

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal has also filed nomination papers as the covering candidate for Badal senior. Badal has been winning the Lambi seat, his hometown constituency and his stronghold, since 1997.

The five-time Chief Minister was once asked the question of whether he planned on giving up politics due to his advancing age before 2007 Punjab election. To which he wittingly replied, "I am younger than most of these youngsters. I am not retiring or going anywhere." Punjab goes to polls on February 20 for 117 Assembly seats. The counting will take place on March 10.