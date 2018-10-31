Mohanlal fans are in a state of ecstasy as the Superstar's new movie 'Drama' will hit the screens on November 1. Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ranjith, this movie also stars Asha Sarath, Shyamaprasad, Kaniha, Baiju Santhosh, Dileesh Pothan, Suresh Krishna, Tini Tom, and Renji Panicker in other prominent roles.

International Business Times, India presents you with five reasons to watch Mohanlal's Drama in theatres.

Mohanlal-Ranjith combo

Mollywood has witnessed superhits and megahits whenever Mohanlal and Ranjith have joined hands for a movie. Some of the noted blockbusters from the duo in the past are 'Raavanaprabhu', 'Spirit', and 'Loham'. As the dream team is gearing up for another new release, movie buffs are expecting nothing but a neat and classy commercial entertainer.

The comeback of vintage Mohanlal

As per close sources to the movie, Mohanlal will be playing the role of an ordinary man settled in the United Kingdom'. It should be noted that Mohanlal has been doing heavy firebrand roles for the past few years, and this movie is expected to bring back that vintage Mohanlal once again on screen.

A few weeks back, Mohanlal told Times of India that 'Drama' is a movie which is void of Superstar elements, and he added that he will be essaying a very ordinary role in the flick.

"It's a feel-good film laced with humor. Just like Spirit, this movie also has a catch. It's sentimental in a way; and is a family drama, hence the title. Again, it's got a fun, different script – something that has not been attempted. Unlike our earlier collaborations, this doesn't have any superstar elements such as massive action scenes or dialogues," said Mohanlal.

Mohanlal's chemistry with Asha Sarath

Asha Sarath is widely touted to be one of the most matured actresses in the Malayalam film industry. It was in Drishyam that Mohanlal initially shared screen space with Asha Sarath. However, the character Asha Sarath portrayed in Drishyam was not that of Mohanlal's heroine, instead, she was the lead antagonist who was seen confronting Mohanlal cruelly in the second half.

And when it comes to 'Drama', Asha Sarath will be seen playing the role of Mohanlal's wife, and audiences are eagerly waiting to see their chemistry on screen.

Exotic locations in the United Kingdom

The movie is exclusively shot in the United Kingdom. As per close sources to the movie, cinematographer Alagappan has apparently captured many beautiful frames from the exotic locales in the UK.

Some of the noted locations were 'Drama' was shot includes hotel Crowne Plaza Heathrow in West Drayton, Mazda Mount in Ashtead, Leatherhead and Heathrow Airport.

Some of the scenes in 'Drama' were also shot in Kuttikkanam and Kozhikode in Kerala.

Grand release in more than 250 theatres

This much-anticipated movie from Mohanlal-Ranjith duo will be released in more than 250 theatres. Considering the pre-release hype surrounding the movie, most of the theatres in Kerala are expected to witness a decent rush from its first show, and if word of mouth also falls in favour of the movie, it will emerge as another feather in the crown for Mohanlal and Ranjith.