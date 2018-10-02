Mohanlal and Ranjith, the dream duo which gave us memorable movies in the past like 'Raavanaprabhu' and 'Spirit' is now gearing up with the release of their new movie 'Drama'. The first look poster of the movie was released on October 1, and it received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Soon after the release of the first look poster, a source associated with the movie provided us with some exclusive details about Mohanlal's character in 'Drama'. As per the source, Mohanlal will be seen playing the role of Rajasekharan, a UK based NRI living with his wife Rekha, portrayed by Asha Sharath.

The film will showcase some humorous incidents in their life. Director Ranjith has also apparently made sure that sufficient doses of sentiments are included in the film to impress the family audiences.

The film is expected to handle the problems faced by NRIs living in United Kingdom.

Apart from Mohanlal and Asha Sharath, the film also stars Baiju, Kaniha, Arundhathi Nag, Siddique, Niranj, Mythili, Shalin Zoya, Dileesh Pothen, Shyama Prasad, Johny Antony and Tini Tom in other prominent roles.

'Drama' is jointly bankrolled by MK Nasser and Maha Subair in the banners of Lilypad Motion Pictures and Varnachithra Good Line Productions. The post-production work of the movie is progressing steadily, and it is expected to hit the theatres in December 2018.

Mohanlal is now busy with the shooting of his most-anticipated movie 'Lucifer' which is being directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. It should be noted that this film marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj, and he is apparently trying to make it big in all means.

The script of 'Lucifer' is penned by actor-writer Murali Gopy. The Superstar is playing the role of Stephen Nedumpally, a daring politician in 'Lucifer'. Some photos of Mohanlal from the shooting sets were leaked recently, and they have already gone viral on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.