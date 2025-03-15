Tamil and Telugu cinema boasts some of the most compelling and impactful storytelling. Yet, not all great movies or performances receive the accolades they deserve.

Here are five overlooked movies on popular OTT platforms that have actors and characters who need more love.

1. Vinodhaya Sitham (2021) – Tamil

Available on: ZEE5

Why the Movie is Underrated: Despite its unique premise of a man getting 90 extra days to fix his mistakes after death, this fantasy drama didn't receive much mainstream buzz outside of Tamil The philosophical theme of the film was enjoyed but had limited appeal.

Why the Actors are Underrated:

Thambi Ramaiah, who is the leading man, along has been described as a supporting actor, not a box office star. His work in this film is marvelous, yet it remains unwitnessed.

Sanchita Shetty makes an important supporting character but fails to gain much attention even though she performs diligently.

2. C/o Kancharapalem (2018) – Telugu

Available on: Netflix

Why the Movie is Underrated: This life-like movie was well-reviewed but not commercially successful because of its cast of amateur actors and unorthodox storytelling.

Why the Actors are Underrated:

The movie has actors who are residents of Kancharapalem, so their performances are extremely raw and natural. Because they were not famous stars, the film didn't receive the broad recognition that it deserved. Radha Bessy gave a very emotional performance, but she is still unknown to the world in the industry.

3.Ante Sundaraniki (2022) – Telugu

Streaming on: Netflix

Why the Movie is Underrated:

Though its emotional story combines romance, comedy, and cultural tensions, Ante Sundaraniki could not find much traction at the box office.

Its unconventional narrative and situational humour appealed to niche audiences but did not address mainstream commercial needs. It gained popularity in the long run via streaming platforms.

Why the Actors are Underrated:

Nani delivered a charming and subtle performance, but he's hardly spoken of when it comes to this film's performance.

Nazriya Nazim, who was making her Telugu debut here, managed to establish her range, even though her character didn't quite get its deserved universal appreciation. Their instant chemistry and sense of humour remain among the greatest assets of the film.

4. Super Deluxe (2019) – Tamil

Available on: Netflix

Why the Movie is Underrated:

This movie had a unique structure of narrative and several subplots, so it was difficult to watch for mass audiences. Its radical ideas restricted its distribution.

Why the Actors are Underrated:

Although Vijay Sethupathi is a well-known face, his performance as Shilpa, who is transgender, was so stellar that people forgot about his excellence. Mysskin and Ramya Krishnan, among others, also gave impeccable performances but were not given notice because of larger commercial successes that year. Gayathrie Shankar, who had a central role, was eclipsed by larger stars' names in the movie.

5. Mallesham (2019) – Telugu

Streaming on: Netflix

Why the Movie is Underrated:

This biographical film on the little-known hero, Chintakindi Mallesham, a game-changer in the world of weaving, was critically well-received but didn't set the cash counters ringing.

Why the Actors are Underrated:

Priyadarshi Pulikonda, who is normally cast in comic roles, delivered a powerfully moving performance that went under the radar because the film was indie. Even though he is talented, he is underappreciated when compared to regular Telugu heroes.

Ananya Nagalla performed excellently as Mallesham's wife, but her performance did not get acclaim on a mass scale.