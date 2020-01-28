Malayalam Movies are known for their strong plot and novelty. Mollywood presents the most realistic stories compared to other film industries. From happy endings to unpredictable climaxes movie makers have triumphed in presenting world classics. Chitram and Minnaram are both known for these kinds of unpredictable climaxes that will shock the audiences.

International Business Times, India edition presents you the five Malayalam movies that have an unpredictable climax.

Vandanam

Vandanam, directed by Priyadarshan starts with usual comic sequences and several emotional scenes get unfolded. The movie finally ends up in a tragic climax where the hero and heroine parting ways without a chance to meet again. The most painful scene is where Mohanlal after a struggle broke the room and pick the call just to find it disconnected. It is one of the painful climaxes made in Malayalam movies. Vandanam still creates a pinch of pain in everyone's heart.

Moonampakkam

Monnampakkam is a classic movie made by Padmarajan starring Thilakan and Jayaram in lead roles. The movie revolves around an old man, who is eagerly awaiting his grandson's return. However, the happiness is short-lived as things get changed. The movie is all about love, hope, and despair. The first half is beautifully portrayed by their love and affection and the second half is all about hope.

Beautiful

Beautiful is a significant milestone in the history of Mollywood. The movie just doesn't give surprises alone but makes us jump out of our skin to express. The story is about the friendship between two persons and what happens when a woman enters their lives. VK Prakash is one of the brave directors who touch topics with high emotional content. Mollywood audience is also matured enough to accept such strong themes. Another major highlight of this movie is Ratheesh Vega's songs and the magnificent portrayal of characters by Anoop Menon and Jayasuriya.

Puthiya Niyamam

This Mammootty starrer directed by AK Sajan is all about revenge. Puthiyaniyamam deals with an important social evil of society. The movie succeeded in showcasing the mental pressure of a woman after she faces brutal rape. Surprising twists and unpredictable climax are the main highlights of the movie. Puthiyaniyamam is a last-minute thriller and the hero role played by Mammootty was surprisingly overshadowed by Nayanthara's scintillating performance.

Kazcha

Kacha is a movie that tells the poignant tale of a bond formed between a vagabond kid and a tour operator. Madhavan played by Mammootty takes an unknown boy with him to his house. The boy becomes a hero overnight by saving the daughter of Madhavan. But this changes the life of the boy. The boy gets entangled in a legal battle of his custody and was later locked up in a juvenile home in Kerala. They later come to know that he is speaking Gujarati and that he was a victim of the Gujarat earthquake, which left around 30,000 dead. The movie portrays the importance of love and care. Everyone would have wished that the boy and Madhavan get united at the end of the movie but in despair.