The popularity of Amazon Prime has reached new levels over the past couple of years and due to a large number of regional content, it is attaining widespread acceptance among movie lovers in India. For all the Malayalam movie lovers, we present you with the list of five movies you should not miss on Amazon Prime.

Joseph

Joseph, directed by M Padmakumar, is a real gem of a film and has an uncompromising cinematic language and narrative that will make the viewers stay glued to their theatre seats throughout the running time. The movie is a drama thriller and showcases the story of an alcoholic retired cop who sets out to unveil the mysteries surrounding a series of planned crimes.

The major highlight of the movie is the amazing performance of the lead actor, Joju George. The actor has given a memorable performance as a struggling retired cop and it is a sheer pleasure to watch him unveiling the mysteries surrounding the crimes, in style.

Virus

Virus, directed by Aashiq Abu, narrates the story of the real-life battle of Keralites against the Nipah virus outbreak. The film features an ensemble star cast, including Parvathy Thiruvoth, Kunchakko Boban, Indrajith, Sreenath Bhasi and Rima Kallingal. It is a drama thriller.

The film begins with the Nipah outbreak that happened in the Kozhikkode district and ends at a point when Keralites successfully survive it.

Unda

Khalid Rahman's Unda is a real-life take on the life of policemen who were assigned election duty in the northern region of India where Maoists have strong clutches. The film stars Mammootty in the lead role and he immortalized the role of Sub Inspector Manikandan, an ordinary police officer who is nearing his retirement.

It should be noted that Unda is not a complete masala entertainer but it is a film that will appeal to audiences who take movies as a serious medium of entertainment.

Elektra

Elektra, directed by Shyamaprasad, was released long back in 2010 and is available on Amazon Prime. The film stars Nayanthara and Prakash Raj in the lead roles and shows the story of a daughter who gets obsessed with her father.

At one point in time, this blind obsession compels her to break her father's relationship with her mother. The major highlight of the movie is Nayanthara's spell-bounding performance and this makes the film a must-watch.

Lucifer

Mohanlal's 'Lucifer' is a real blend of mass and class. This film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, released a few months back and showcases the story of Stephen Nedumpally, a south-Kerala politician with a dual face.

This film is loaded with an ensemble star-cast that includes Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyyappan, Indrajith and Saikumar.