Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces arrested five terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in the Budgam district of Kashmir. Forces also recovered incriminating materials from the possession of the arrested terrorists who were to execute attacks in the area.

A day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at five places in Kashmir Valley, today was another offensive against the terror outfits.

Police along with Army arrested five terrorists in the Khag area of district Budgam. They have been identified as Rouf Ahmad Wani son of Abdul Majeed Wani resident of Bhatangan Khag, Hilal Ahmad Malik son of Ghulam Hassan Malik resident of Bathipora Khag, Tawfeeq Ahmad Dar son of Nazir Ahmad Dar resident of Nowrooz Baba Khag, Danish Ahmad Dar son of Manzoor Ahmad Dar resident of Dar Mohalla Nawrooz Baba Khag and Showkat Ali Dar son of Ali Mohammad Dar resident of Bathipora Khag, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

Incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 45/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Khag and an investigation has been taken up.

Digital evidence seized during Tuesday's raids

During its raids at five locations in Kashmir Valley, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reported seized incriminating literature and several digital devices.

On Tuesday, NIA conducted searches at five locations in the Kashmir valley, in the residential premises of sympathizers/cadres, hybrid terrorists, and over-ground workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several proscribed Pakistan-backed militant outfits, such as Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), AI-Badr, AI-Qaeda, etc.

The case relates to the hatching of a conspiracy, both physical and in cyberspace, and plans by the proscribed militant organizations to unleash violent militant attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms, etc.