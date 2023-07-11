Continuing its offensive against the terror outfits to dismantle their network, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday cracked down once again on the newly-floated offshoots of proscribed Pakistan-backed terrorist outfits operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

NIA conducted raids at five locations in the three districts of Anantnag, Shopian, and Pulwama in the Kashmir Valley, and seized several digital devices containing massive incriminating data.

The locations raided on Tuesday were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several banned Kashmiri terrorist outfits. Premises of sympathizers and cadres of these organizations were also raided.

All these cadres and workers are being investigated for activities relating to terror, violence and subversion in J&K. NIA suspects their involvement in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances, and arms/ammunitions.

The J&K terror conspiracy case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) was registered suo moto by NIA on 21st June 2022. It relates to a physical and online conspiracy by the banned terror organizations to launch a series of violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms, etc. The Pakistan-backed outfits are also engaged in radicalizing local youth and mobilizing overground workers, to disturb peace and communal harmony in J&K.

As per NIA investigations, Pak-based operatives behind the conspiracy were using various social media platforms to spread terror among the people. They were also using drones to deliver arms/ammunition, explosives, narcotics, etc. to their agents and cadres in the Kashmir valley.

The newly floated terror outfits under investigation include The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others. These outfits are affiliated with major banned terrorist organizations like Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc.

Third raid in last month

This was the third consecutive raid on the newly floated terror outfits in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, raids were conducted on June 26 at twelve locations in the four districts of Kulgam, Bandipora, Shopian, and Pulwama.

In the first week of June, the NIA carried out searches at three locations in Kashmir Valley in connection with the terror conspiracy case and seized incriminating literature and several digital devices.

Houses of four terrorists raided in Kishtwar

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday carried out raids at the houses of four terrorists, who are operating from across the border and making efforts to revive terrorism in Kishtwar district.

The raids are underway at Mughal Maiden, Chatroo, and Singhpora areas and are aimed at eliminating the terror ecosystem in the district by identifying various over-ground workers and supporters of terrorism, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal said.

Officials said the houses of terrorists Jamal Din, Gulzar Ahmad, Shabir Ahmad, and Gulabu, who have escaped to Pakistan and are operating from there, were targeted in the latest round of raids in connection with a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.