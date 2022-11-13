Istanbul's popular tourist destination was rocked by a deadly explosion on Sunday, killing at least six and injuring many. A bombing attack at Istanbul's busy Taksim Square has brought the Turkish city to a standstill.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya revealed on Twitter that the explosion occurred at about 4:20 pm (13:20 GMT) on Sunday and said there were many fatalities without revealing the exact number. Videos of the Taksim Square post incident have been shared widely on social media.

The footages show flames and a cloud of black smoke plummeting into the sky. Pedestrians were seen running in panic.

BREAKING: #BNNTurkey Reports



A suicide bomber in Taksim Square injured at least 36 people and killed five, according to reports.



Taksim Square, Istanbul's heart and one of the country's most popular tourist attractions, was bombed with an explosion.. pic.twitter.com/3hfGQ1PHYQ — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) November 13, 2022

Videos also showed ambulances, fire engines and police swarming the place. The busy avenue, bustling with tourists, was shut down due to the incident.

At least six people were killed and 53 others were wounded in a 'bomb attack' in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced.

"Immediately after the treacherous attack, security and health units were sent to the scene of the incident, and the wounded were quickly transferred to the surrounding hospitals," the President was quoted as saying by the Ihlas News Agency.

"Efforts to take over Turkey through terrorism will not work," Erdogan added.

Erdogan made the statement at the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul prior to his departure to Indonesia for the upcoming G20 summit, Xinhua news agency reported.

This is a developing story...