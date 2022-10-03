With the arrest of two terrorists, the Jammu and Kashmir Police solved the twin blasts case of Udhampur in which two persons were injured.

While the role of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Amin Bhat alias "Khubaib" has been established in the twin blasts, a surrendered terrorist has been arrested for planting IEDs in two buses. Another terrorist was also arrested from the Malhar area of Kathua district.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that the Udhampur twin blast case has been solved within a short span. "The main accused arrested in this case has confessed during questioning that he has planted IEDs in two buses", the DGP said.

Pointing out that a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) link has emerged in connection with the blasts, the DGP said that the surrendered terrorist and his associate hail from the Basantgarh area in the Udhampur district. They have reportedly confessed his involvement in the twin blasts.

Main accused confessed to planting bombs in two buses

Sharing details, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone Mukesh Singh said that during the investigation some suspects of the Basantgarh area were rounded up and put to sustained questioning to get any clue regarding the blast.

"One suspect Mohammad Aslam Sheikh son of Mohammad Shafi resident of Kadwa Basantgarh confessed that he had placed the IEDs in both the buses at bus stand Ramnagar, on 28.09.2022 at around 3 PM on the direction of his Pakistani handler Mohammed Amin Bhat alias Khubaib of Doda, presently living in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Pak-handler asked terrorists to plant IEDs ahead of Home Minister's visit

The powerful explosions rocked Udhampur town ahead of the three-day visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Both the explosions were caused by sticky bombs which, were brought from Kathua district's Hiranagar area by the surrendered terrorist.

His brother, who was also a terrorist, had settled in Pakistan after marrying a local girl there and both were in contact with each other over social media and phone calls.

The apprehended accused had planted both the explosive devices in two different buses plying on the Udhampur-Basantgarh route at Ramnagar bus stand on the evening of Wednesday. The first bomb exploded on Wednesday night and the other during the early hours of Thursday when the buses were parked at their respective parking spots in Udhampur town.