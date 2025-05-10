Two more civilians lost their lives in the ongoing Pakistani shelling across different parts of the Jammu region, taking the death toll to five, officials said on Saturday.

Reports said that a woman, identified as Rashid Bi, wife of Munshi Khan of Keri Kangra village in the Mendhar sub-division of Poonch district, was killed in Pakistani shelling on Saturday morning.

She was in the premises of her house when a shell fired from across the Line of Control (LoC) exploded in front of her. The seriously injured woman was rushed to the Sub-District Hospital in Mendhar, where she succumbed to her injuries.

On Friday, the Pakistani Army again targeted several areas in Poonch, including Poonch town, with heavy shelling using long-range mortars. One civilian was killed and five others were injured in the attack.

A portion of the District Police Lines (DPL), located in the heart of Poonch town, caught fire and sustained damage due to the shelling. Another shell landed at the back gate of the District Hospital Poonch, damaging vehicles. A couple of shells also exploded near the Betar bridge, though no damage was reported there.

According to sources, nearly 60 houses, shops, and other structures were damaged in the shelling.

One of the civilians killed in the shelling has been identified as Mohd Abrar (35), son of Mohd Sharief, a resident of Lohel Bela in Loran tehsil of Mandi.

Reports indicated that heavy shelling has continued unabated in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri for the past 48 hours. For the first time since 1947, shells fired by the Pakistani Army exploded within Rajouri town. Some government installations were also damaged due to shelling from across the LoC in Rajouri town and its surrounding areas.

In another incident, a youth identified as Ashok Kumar, son of Baldev Raj of Bidipur Jatta village in R S Pura area of Jammu district, was killed in cross-border firing.

As reported earlier, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thapa, and two others — including a minor from Bihar — were killed in Pakistani shelling in Rajouri town. ADC Thapa lost his life after a Pakistani shell hit his residence during the intervening night of May 9 and 10.

Pak Violates Ceasefire in Uri, Gurez Sectors

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri and Gurez sectors of Kashmir Valley.

Reports said that Pakistani forces targeted the Charunda and Hatlanga areas of the Uri sector in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Ceasefire violations were also reported in the Bagtore area of the Gurez sector in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

According to officials, heavy shelling was ongoing in these areas. However, there were no reports of any loss of life so far.

On Friday, a woman was killed and two of her family members were injured in heavy shelling by Pakistani troops across the LoC in the Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

Omar visits shelling shelling-affected areas, announces ex gratia for affected families

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is in Jammu since Friday, immediately rushed to the shelling-affected areas of Jammu city. The Chief Minister also visited the residence of ADC Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thapa, who lost his life in Pakistani shelling at Rajouri.

Highlights from Today’s Visit to Rehari and Roop Nagar in Jammu. pic.twitter.com/uiV9766Ldy — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) May 10, 2025

"Paid my heartfelt condolences to the family of Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, JKAS, ADDC Rajouri, who lost his life in the line of duty today due to shelling by Pakistan. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The Government stands firmly with his family in this hour of grief", the Chief Minister posted on X after visiting the bereaved family.

Omar Abdullah assured that his government would take every possible step to minimize the hardship of the people during the time of crisis.

Visited Rehari and Roopnagar at Jammu today to see the damage caused by the recent shelling. The pain and disruption faced by residents is deeply concerning. We stand with every affected family and will ensure all necessary support is provided without delay. pic.twitter.com/fAUvroDR8B — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) May 10, 2025

"Deeply pained by the loss of innocent lives due to recent shelling from Pakistan. My Government is taking every possible measure to minimise the hardship of our people. While no compensation can ever replace a loved one or heal the trauma caused to the family, as a gesture of support and solidarity, ex gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to families of all who have deceased. We stand with every affected family in this hour of grief", he posted on his official social media handle.