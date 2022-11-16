Even as Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered FIR against active terrorists and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) for threatening media persons, at least five journalists working in local newspapers of the Kashmir Valley have resigned after some terror groups dubbed them as "agents of security agencies".

To force media persons to follow their dictates, it is the strategy of the terrorists and their mentors sitting across the border to dub any journalist as an "agent of security forces" only for doing objecting reporting.

As per reports in local newspapers, five journalists have resigned after terrorists put out a list of over a dozen journalists, accusing them of working for security agencies.

Fresh terrorist threats against journalists were issued over the last weekend on a social media platform. Those on the list are Editors of two prominent newspapers in Kashmir.

As per reports, three reporters have posted resignations on their social media pages to avoid any trouble after terrorists threatened anyone working for some media houses in Srinagar.

"I have been reporting about civic issues, water, drains, and transport. I have never reported anything on Army or covered any army function so far. Yet they have branded me as an Army informer," the reporter said in his post.

Pakistan-based terror portal again becomes active online

A terror portal operating from Pakistan –involved in the assassination of a senior journalist, has become active again with its terror motives against the people of Kashmir.

Reports said that the terror portal blocked in India has posted some new objectionable content to malign the image of some journalists and institutions in Kashmir.

In July 2021, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had busted a white-collar terrorists module -- which was behind issuing threats to social activists, politicians, bureaucrats, government officers, and journalists, on the directions of their mentors, sitting in Pakistan.

One of the members of the white-collar terror syndicate was senior officer of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and his two children.

According to police, the Kashmirfight.wordpress.com was being run by a white-collar terrorist syndicate whose task was to prepare a strategic hit list of government officers, journalists, social activists, lawyers, and political functionaries who were assessed by the syndicate to be responsible for harming the overarching objectives of furthering and sustaining the Pakistani-supported terrorist programme with the eventual aim of secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian Union and its eventual annexation with Pakistan.

I announce my resignation from Reporter's position and disassociation from Media House Rising Kashmir W.E.F from today 14 Nov 2022. pic.twitter.com/uOzc8R6yvC — Jahangir Sofi (@JahangirSofi4) November 14, 2022

TRF is giving threats to journalists

Police said The Resistance Front (TRF), which is an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Toiba, is behind the threats.

A First Information Report, or FIR, under anti-terrorist law UAPA, has been registered and investigations have been launched.

"Case registered against handlers, active terrorists & OGWs of terror outfit LeT & its offshoot TRF for online publication & dissemination of a direct threat letter to Journalists & reporters based in Kashmir," Police tweeted.

"FIR No. 82/2022 U/S 13 UAPA, 505, 153B, 124A & 506 IPC in Shergari PS," Srinagar Police wrote on Twitter.

A police official said that the contents of the threats depict the intention of terrorists and anti-national elements.