Thala Ajith Kumar, one of the biggest Superstar in the Tamil Film Industry is now enjoying the success of his latest release 'Viswasam' which graced the big screens this Pongal. Even though the film locked horns with Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Petta', the Ajith Kumar flick struck gold, and it has already grossed more than Rs 150 crore at the worldwide box-office.

Through 'Viswasam', Ajith Kumar also proved that he is one of the finest action stars in the industry who can also handle the emotional quotient with elegance on screen. As Ajith Kumar continues to shine in action roles, here's a look at five action Hollywood movies that can fit him in Tamil.

Liam Neeson's Bryan Mills: Taken series

Liam Neeson became the universal action icon when 'Taken' hit the screens all across the world in 2008. In 'Taken', Neeson played the character of Bryan Mills, a retired CIA field agent who loves his daughter more than anything. However, things take an unexpected turn when his daughter gets kidnapped during a vacation trip to Paris.

At this juncture, a currently calm Bryan Mills who has those 'very particular set of skills' goes back to his old form and starts hunting down the baddies as a killing machine.

After the success of 'Taken', two other sequels were also made, 'Taken 2' and 'Taken 3'; both the movies handled similar themes.

So, what makes the character of Bryan Mills suitable to Ajith Kumar? Bryan Mills is old, he is stylish, and he has those very particular sets of skills which he acquired over a very long career.

Imagine Ajith Kumar in that iconic salt n pepper look hunting down baddies with guns in both hands. And when it comes to a father-daughter relationship, the Kollywood actor has already proved his mettle to do these kinds of roles through Gautham Menon's 'Yennai Arindhaal'.

Tom Cruise's Major William Cage: Edge of Tomorrow

The theme handled by Edge of Tomorrow may be too big for the Tamil industry to handle, but if anyone decides to remake this film ever in Kollywood, then they will have no other choice, but to rope in Ajith Kumar to play the lead role.

In 'Edge of Tomorrow', Tom Cruise plays the role of Major William Cage, a daredevil soldier who is assigned to protect the entire humankind that is at the verge of extinction due to an alien attack. However, things became out of his control and he falls in a mental dilemma after falling in a time loop.

In 'Edge of Tomorrow', Tom Cruise can be seen wearing the uniform of a soldier in almost every scene, and we have already seen Ajith Kumar donning military attire in 'Vivegam', and if he does it once again, then box-office will surely tremble.

Keanu Reeves' Jonathan John Wick: John Wick

John Wick can be considered the 'Baap' of all mass movies. In this Chad Stahelski directorial, Keanu Reeves played the role of a retired hitman who is always calm and composed. Even though he is not in the game for several years, his skills are still the same, and thus he is even now the worst nightmare for the baddies.

One day, John Wick gets compelled to return the underworld when a Russian gangster steals his car and kills his dog. From then, John Wick comes back in action and starts locking horns with baddies in spanking passion.

It will be sheer pleasure to see Ajith Kumar playing the role of John Wick if a Tamil remake happens, as Thala has that swag to portray these kinds of action badass roles with perfection.

Denzel Washington's Robert McCall: The Equalizer

The storyline of Denzel Washington's 'Equalizer' is perfect for Ajith Kumar. In this movie, we have Denzel Washington playing the role of Robert McCall, a retired Marine and Defense Intelligence Agency operative who is now leading a very peaceful life.

Even though McCall loves to lead his life calmly upon a promise given to his deceased wife, fate has something else to offer, and due to some brutal events, he returns back to his action-filled life.

Ajith Kumar taking on baddies on the night with a bit smile on his face, may make 'The Equalizer' a perfect cup of tea for Thala.

Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto: The Fast and the Furious

If any Kollywood director wishes to remake 'The Fast and the Furious' to Tamil, they will have only one choice to play the role of Dominic Toretto - Ajith Kumar, who is a racing freak, and a role like this will be surely immortalized by the actor.