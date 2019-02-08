PR Handout

Ajith Kumar's Viswasam has turned out to be a successful venture for the makers of the movie at the box office. The movie, as per the distributor, has struck gold at the collection centres, after hitting the screens on 9 January to coincide with the Pongal celebration.

In what could be considered to be the first of its kind in Kollywood, KJR Studios, the distributor of Viswasam, has made an announcement that the movie has become the "biggest blockbuster" in Kollywood. "As distributors of the film, we declare the film as a monumental victory with pride and confidence," it announced on social media.

The distributor has stated that they can prove it with "proofs" if the question of authenticity arises on the gigantic success of Viswasam. According to KJR Studios, the Ajith's film is a profitable venture for the producer, distributors and exhibitors.

"Updated collections, TN theatrical collections, overseas collections - you have been asking us a million questions. We have one single answer to it all - #Viswasam IS THE BIGGEST BLOCKBUSTER IN TAMIL CINEMA! This victory is not just ours, it's YOURS![sic]" KJR Studios added.

As per the reports, Viswasam has made a collection of Rs 120 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. The total worldwide gross collection is estimated to be around Rs 170 crore.

The movie was clashed with Rajinikanth's Petta as the two biggies were released on the same day. Yet the Ajith-starrer managed to come up with brilliant performance at the collection centres. The trade trackers say that it could have easily crossed Rs 200-crore mark by now if it was a solo release.

Siruthai Siva-directorial movie is bankrolled by Sathyajyothi Films. Nayanthara has played the female lead in the movie which has Jagapathi Babu playing the role of a villain.

PR Handout