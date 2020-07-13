Five girls, including four minors, were sexually assaulted in Ratibad area of Bhopal on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, an FIR was lodged against a senior journalist and a young woman, who reportedly helped him in this unethical act.

The police said that the child helpline was called in to interrogate the girls and they said that they were returning home after attending a party where one of them was raped.

Accused woman taken into custody

The accused woman has been taken into custody by the police, while the journalist is still absconding.

Superintendent of Police, South Bhopal, Sai Krishna Thota, said that a case was registered against Pyare Mia, who is 68-years-old and a woman broker Sweety Vishwakarma, who is 21.

The FIR has been registered under the rape and POCSO act in the city's Ratibad police station. Police stated that Sweety has been arrested and attempts are on to nab Pyare.

Thota said that the case would be referred to Shahpura police station in the city as the incident happened in that area. The girls were found wandering in Ratibad at around 2 to 3 am in the morning on Sunday and they were found in an inebriated state, according to reports.

The girls stated that Pyare called the girls to a party on Saturday at a flat located in Shahpura. One of the girls was raped in the flat. Other girls have told the Child Helpline that they were raped several times on several occasions in such parties.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Inspector of Ratibar Police Station, Sanjeev Jakhar told that Pyare Mia is a journalist. He further added that the girls wandered into Ratibad area by chance.

It should be noted that according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Uttar Pradesh ranks as the worst for women's security and Madhya Pradesh is where rape is most rampant.

The investigations are on in the case and attempts are on to nab Pyare, according to the police.