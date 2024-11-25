Five people lost their lives, and four persons sustained injuries in a horrific road accident at the Gorai intersection in the Mallawan police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district in the early hours of Monday.

The accident occurred at around 3 A.M. when a high-speed Bolero, returning from a wedding ceremony, collided with a private bus parked at the intersection. The bus was also carrying members of a wedding party.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the Bolero was completely crushed, leading to chaos and screams at the scene of the accident.

Upon receiving information, local police rushed to the site and initiated rescue operations. The injured were promptly admitted to the nearest hospital.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police, East, Nripendra Kumar, the Bolero appeared to have lost control before hitting the stationary bus.

"Five people have died in the collision. Four injured persons were rushed to Lucknow for immediate treatment. All the passengers on the bus have got minor injuries, but none have sustained critical injuries," Additional Superintendent of Police Kumar informed.

He added that a case has been registered based on the complaint of the victims' families, and an investigation is underway.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

Chief Minister Yogi directed district officials to ensure the injured people receive proper medical care and wished them a speedy recovery.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also instructed officials to expedite relief and rescue operations at the site and provide all necessary support to the victims' families.

The police have assured that the investigation will be thorough, and steps will be taken to prevent such accidents in the future.

Such accidents become common as the winter months approach, leading to major fog on the roads, resulting in poor visibility.

