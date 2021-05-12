In an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Kerala has imposed a statewide lockdown from May 8 to 16. Strict police checking and patrolling are being now carried out in the state to track down violators, and the government has decided to lodge criminal cases against them. Amid all these measures, a man has lost their life after he tried to escape from the police for breaking lockdown protocols.

Fishing during Covid lockdown

The unfortunate incident happened in the Kollam district of Kerala on Tuesday. A group of people was fishing with rods under a bridge in Neeravil. A team of people soon arrived at the scene, and at this point in time, people jumped to the backwaters. However, a man named Praveen, aged 41 was drowned to death.

Police have received several complaints regarding card games and fishing that happen under the bridge during the lockdown period. The officers arrived at this scene to enquire about the situation. Even though other members of the fishing group managed to reach the shore, Praveen died after drowning in a vortex.

As Praveen disappeared on the waters, a search operation was soon initiated, but they failed to bring the man alive to the shores.

Coronavirus in Kerala: Latest updates

According to the latest updates, the coronavirus pandemic in Kerala is spreading like wildfire. Malappuram and Ernakulam are the two districts that are continuously facing the wrath of the Covid pandemic. On May 11, the state witnessed more than 37,000 fresh cases and a record 79 deaths.

As a part of the coronavirus lockdown, police officers are checking wedding venues where only 20 people are permitted to attend. If any violation happens, cases will be registered against the bride, groom, their parents, and all other members who attend the event. Cases will be also charged against auditoriums and halls that host the wedding event.