Following the path of Karnataka and Goa, Kerala has also imposed a statewide lockdown beginning from May 08. The decision was made after fresh coronavirus cases in the state witnessed a drastic surge over the past few days. On May 05, Kerala recorded more than 41,000 Covid positive cases and 59 deaths.

Kerala lockdown: Cases to be charged against violators

According to reports, the lockdown that will be imposed in Kerala will be very strict, and cases will be lodged against violators who break the Covid protocols during this period. Medical experts in the state claimed that the lockdown will help to reduce the transmission of the virus to a great extent. The lockdown in the state is expected to end on May 16.

During the time of lockdown, only essential services will be allowed to function, and all the remaining sectors will be shut down. The state government has previously ordered to close all bars, pubs, gymnasiums, and beverage outlets in the state.

Dr Gopikumar of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) revealed that the decision to lockdown is a positive move from the state government. However, he made it clear that the decision to lock down the state could have been made at least a week before to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Presence of double mutant variant in Kerala

In the meantime, fresh reports suggest that the presence of double-mutant variants has been confirmed in Kerala. According to reports, experts have traced the presence of a double mutant Covid variant named B.1.617 in Kerala, and this virus strain is highly transmissible.

In the meantime, the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister has recently warned that a potentially deadly third wave of the coronavirus outbreak could hit India in the coming months. However, he made it clear that it is impossible to predict the exact timeline of the third wave outbreak.