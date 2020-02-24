Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Master is being shot at a brisk pace. Expectations on this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial are growing with each passing day and the latest news is that the makers have put together a Metro train set for the shoot of the film. The speciality of this set is that for the first time ever in Tamil cinema, the makers have gone to such extent for a film.

Satheesh Kumar, Art Director of the film was interviewed by an online portal where he revealed that till now, more than 15 sets were made for the shoot of Master. Metro train and Metro station set is one of them.

Talking about the challenges he faced to create live sets, Satheesh shared that things were difficult but as he went with the flow, he was happy as he was showered with good compliments from Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.

Master film is produced by Xavier Britto's XB film creators in association with Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio, and the film is scheduled to release for April 2020.

This is My Kutty Story, the first single from the film was released recently and it has garnered 21 Million views on YouTube already. Besides having a peppy tune, this song has a message to all youngsters and students out there. Also, none other than Vijay himself sang it. So no wonder why it has become an instant chartbuster.

Bigil is a blockbuster hit and is released in Telugu as Whistle. With the dubbed version, a huge number of Telugu fans for Vijay has increased. So undoubtedly, people are waiting to know and have glimpses of a lot more related to Master. Three looks from the film have been released till now and all of them have gone viral. Vijay Sethupathi is playing the antagonist in the film that has Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah and others in key roles. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.