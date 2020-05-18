The fans of Thalapathy Vijay are all awaiting the release of the trailer of his upcoming movie Master which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie was originally scheduled to have its theatrical release in April, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the makers of the movie have indefinitely postponed the release of this flick. As expectations surrounding this movie looms up, Arjun Das who plays a crucial role in this film, has given thumbs-up to the trailer of the movie, the date of which is yet to be announced.

A tailor-made trailer for Vijay fans

In a recent interaction with fans on Instagram, Arjun Das revealed that the trailer of Master has come out well and Vijay fans will be blown away with mass elements. The actor also added that he has watched the trailer six times.

"I have watched the trailer at least around six times. It is a marana mass trailer. You are surely going to love it. There is one dialogue of Vijay Sir in this trailer which will make you go crazy," said Arjun.

Will makers release Master via OTT?

As Coronavirus lockdown is getting extended, many filmmakers had recently revealed that they are going to release their movies via OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon. However, Arjun Das made it clear that Master will not take a digital route, and it will be initially released in theaters first.

It should be noted that most of the Vijay films have fans shows, and Arjun Das indicated that this film will too follow the same. The actor added that he wishes to watch the fan show of Master along with fans at 04.00 AM.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Arjun Das, Master also features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nasser, Remya Subramaniam and Ramesh Thilak in other prominent roles.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for this film, while the cinematography is cranked by Sathyan Sooryan. The film is bankrolled by Xavier Britto in the banner of Seven Screen Studio.