For a moment, the fans of Kollywood stars would stop bragging about their icons and wonder whether this becomes a reality. Yes, a rare sight which might possibly end fan wars on social media.

Well, we are talking about a cartoon which has now caught the attention of Kollywood cine-goers. A creation that shows Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith Kumar playing carrom, without a doubt, during this lockdown period.

The Looks Inspired from their Movies

The creator has taken inspiration of Rajinikanth's look from Petta, Vijay's look from his upcoming movie Master and Ajith Kumar's salt-and-pepper avatar to create the carrom scenario.

Rajini is sitting in between Vijay and Ajith. All in all, this picture has gives a positive message to the fans, who constantly fight over petty issues, and indicate them to stay united. It has also gone viral.

Ajith vs Vijay Fight

Ajith and Vijay are considered as rivals by their fans. So, at every given opportunity, they pick fight over trivial issues despite the stars themselves have admired each others' achievements and asked the fans to stop fight.

Now, as per the Kollywood insiders, the two stars are vying for the top spot as Rajinikanth's market is slowly coming down in the Tamil Nadu market.

Ajith, Vijay and Rajinikanth's Upcoming movies

Currently, all three stars have taken breaks from their shooting schedules. However, Vijay is working on Master. It was supposed to be released in April, but got delayed due to the lockdown imposed across the country over Coronavirus outbreak. The Lokesh Kangaraj-directorial has Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in the key roles.

Ajith is working on Valimai, directed by H Vinoth. Whereas Rajinikanth has teamed up with Siruthai Siva for Annaatthe. Both the movies are scheduled for Diwali release.