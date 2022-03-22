As NASA's Perseverance Rover is looking for signs of ancient alien life on Mars, the UK Space Agency has won funding to build a new laboratory aimed at uncovering the presence of extraterrestrials on the Red Planet.

In this new center, samples from the Red Planet will be stored and analyzed, which could give crucial insights into the possible existence of life on Mars.

Martian samples hold the clue

According to experts, these Martian samples may contain fossils or other incriminating evidence that support the idea of life on Red Planet.

"If we brought these rocks and we split them open and we found a fossil, that would be so exciting. We could definitely have the first discovery of life on Mars happening in the UK," said Dr Rain Irshad, a ­systems engineer at the Science and Technology Facilities Council's Rutherford Appleton Laboratory, Daily Star reports.

He added, "This is the first time we are bringing back a piece of a whole ­other world."

The rocks will be collected by the European Space Agency's Sample Fetch Rover within a few years.

According to the latest reports, this new facility will be opened in Oxfordshire.

The search for alien life continues

Conspiracy theorists all across the world strongly believe that alien life is thriving in distant nooks of the universe. Some of these theorists even argue that aliens have already visited earth, and they are working together with world powers like the United States and Israel.

However, the scientific community has not acknowledged the presence of aliens, but they strongly believe that alien life may be present in some planets which are in the habitable zone.