Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have made their first public appearance together ever since the porn controversy. Shilpa and Raj were seen together for the first time after Kundra was released from jail in September. The duo matched their outfits and held hands while visiting a shrine in Himachal Pradesh. Kundra looked a lot leaner than his earlier self but had a smile on his face.

First public appearance together

Raj Kundra was arrested on the charges of being involved in porn racket and creation, selling and distribution of adult content. The celebrity businessman was arrested and sent to jail for over three months. After his bail, Kundra had deleted all his social media accounts. Shilpa Shetty had issued an official statement talking about how she has always remained a law abiding citizen.

Shilpa Shetty's official statement

"Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity "Never complain, never explain". All I will say is, as it's an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary. As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children's sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same," Shilpa had said on social media.

Shilpa Shetty and sister Shamita were mercilessly trolled after the whole controversy. Shilpa had also taken a brief absence from the reality show – Super Dancer. Few celebrities had filled in for her in the couple of weeks she was not available. But, soon, the diva came back on the show and began from where she had left with all the glamour and panache.